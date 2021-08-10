Third vaccine jab has same side effects as second: Israeli survey

JERUSALEM Most people who received a third dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine felt similar side effects to or fewer side effects than what they did after receiving the second shot, according to an initial survey in Israel.

Israel began offering the booster shots about 10 days ago to people over the age of 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

That effectively turned Israel into a testing ground for a third dose before approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit, said it had administered a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to more than 240,000 people.

About 4,500 people, all of whom received the booster shot from July 30 to Aug 1, responded to questions and were included in the survey.

Eighty-eight per cent of respondents said that in the days after receiving the third shot, they felt "similar or better" to how they felt after the second shot.

SORENESS

Thirty-one per cent reported some side effects, the most common being soreness at the injection site.

About 0.4 per cent said they suffered from difficulty breathing, and 1 per cent said they sought medical treatment due to one or more side effects.