Those imposing sanctions must be dealt serious blow: N Korea’s Kim

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country needs to deliver a "serious blow" to those imposing sanctions by ensuring its economy is more self-reliant, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said yesterday.

It was the first time Mr Kim stated North Korea's position on the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi that collapsed in February, and signalled a continued focus on economic development, a strategic direction officially declared a priority last April.

US-North Korean engagement has appeared to be in limbo since the Feb 27 - 28 summit in Hanoi, which collapsed over differences about how far North Korea was willing to limit its nuclear programme and the degree of US willingness to ease economic sanctions.