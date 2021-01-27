Thousands of Australians defy virus rules to protest ‘Invasion Day’

A protester being arrested by police as a small group marched through Hyde Park following an Invasion Day rally in Sydney yesterday. Australia Day this year has been marked by debates about changing the date or abolishing the holiday.

SYDNEY: Thousands of Australians defied coronavirus rules yesterday to protest the country's national day, held on the anniversary of British colonisation of the vast continent that its indigenous population brands "Invasion Day".

Australia Day on Jan 26 also sees annual rallies drawing attention to the injustices faced by the indigenous people who view the arrival of the British in 1788 as the beginning of two centuries of pain and suffering.

Thousands of people gathered at a central Sydney park in defiance of police threats of fines and arrests for breaching a 500-person limit on gathering in public places, though organisers called off a march through the city that usually follows.