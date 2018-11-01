Thousands of Neil Armstrong’s mementoes to be auctioned off

Some of Neil Armstrong's souvenirs that will be auctioned off.

NEW YORK : Thousands of things that Neil Armstrong saved over the course of a career that saw him become the first man to walk on the moon will be auctioned off this week.

Nobody really knew the extent of the stuff Armstrong amassed, not even the children of the man who made history with his feat on July 20, 1969. Some of the mementoes are from his space missions.

Armstong's children found the treasures after he died in 2012. Some have historical value, such as flags or medallions he wore during the Apollo 11 lunar mission.

Others do not - like a boy scout cap or a pin from his high school football team.

"He just kept everything. He didn't throw things away," his son Rick said. Many objects have been donated to the National Air and Space Museum at the Smithsonian in Washington or the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in his hometown Wapakoneta, Ohio.

Rick and his younger brother, Mark, decided to spread out the rest of the collection. More than 2,000 lots will be auctioned off today and tomorrow in Texas, and then again in May and November of next year.

The crown jewel will be a US flag taken along on the Apollo 11 flight to the moon, although it was not placed on its surface. It is bigger than the usual US flag.

It is estimated at US$75,000 (S$104,000) by Heritage Auctions, which is organising the sale, which will be held online.

"He did keep all the things flown on Apollo 11," said Mark.

The brothers were in the dark about many of these souvenirs.