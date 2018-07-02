Thousands protest against Beijing’s tightening grip in Hong Kong

People attending a march in Hong Kong yesterday, the 21st anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. PHOTO: AFP

HONG KONG Thousands of Hong Kong people braved sweltering heat yesterday to protest against Beijing's tightening grip over the city as the former British colony marked the 21st anniversary of its return to Chinese rule.

Protesters included the elderly in wheelchairs, couples with toddlers and young residents, some of whom waved banners saying: "End one party rule; Against the fall of Hong Kong."

"Now the government is already siding with the Communist Party. Can Hong Kong see any universal suffrage in 20 or 30 years' time? I don't think so," said 13-year-old Joanna Wen, who was with her father.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that was returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula guaranteeing it a high degree of autonomy and the promise of eventual universal suffrage.

Beijing's refusal to grant full democracy to Hong Kong triggered massive protests in 2014 and deepened resentment towards China's perceived growing encroachment on the territory.

Hundreds of police were deployed as some demonstrators marched with yellow umbrellas, a symbol of democratic activism in the city.

Yesterday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the "one, country, two systems" framework remains intact under her watch.