Thousands protest as Myanmar general asks people to prioritise facts

A police vehicle firing water cannon in an attempt to disperse protesters during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyitaw.

Myanmar's junta leader yesterday called on the public to prioritise facts and not feelings, and said an election would be held and power handed to the winning party, in a rare national address, as anti-coup protests took place nationwide.

General Min Aung Hlaing was speaking in a televised address as tens of thousands of people joined a third day of street demonstrations in towns and cities across Myanmar to denounce the military for its seizure of power last Monday.

Police warned protesters to disperse or face force to stifle the demonstrations against the coup and the arrest of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy (NLD) won the November election.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing said the junta would form a "true and disciplined democracy" different to previous eras of military rule.

The election committee must be reformed, he said. It had used the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse and did not allow fair campaigning, he said.

He said the junta was different to previous military governments.

He said foreign policy would remain unchanged and countries would be encouraged to invest in Myanmar. He made no mention of Ms Suu Kyi.

In the capital Naypyitaw, three lines of police in riot gear stood in the road as protesters chanted anti-coup slogans and told police they should serve the people not the military, according to media and a live feed of events.

Police placed a sign in the road saying live ammunition could be used if demonstrators breached the third line of officers.

Earlier, police briefly turned water cannon on protesters.

Meanwhile, martial law was declared in parts of Mandalay yesterday.

The orders cover seven townships, banning people from protesting or gathering in groups of more than five, and a curfew will run from 8pm until 4am, the authorities said.

"This order is applied until further notice," one Mandalay township statement said.

"Some people... are behaving in a worrying way that can harm the safety of public and law enforcement. Such behaviours can affect stability, safety of people, law enforcement, and peaceful existence of villages and could create riots, that's why this order bans gathering, speaking in public, protest by using vehicles, rallies."

Calls to join protests and to back a campaign of civil disobedience have grown louder and more organised.

Thousands also marched in the south-eastern city of Dawei and in the Kachin state capital in the far north, the massive crowds reflecting a rejection of military rule by diverse ethnic groups.

In Yangon, a group of saffron-robed monks, who have a history of rallying community action in the overwhelmingly Buddhist country, marched in the vanguard of protests with workers and students.

They flew multi-coloured Buddhist flags alongside red banners in the colour of the NLD.