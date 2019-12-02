Thousands protest over vet’s suspected rape, murder in India

Protesters were demanding the four men accused of raping and murdering the 27-year-old woman be handed over to them.

SHADNAGAR, INDIA: Thousands of protesters gathered outside a police station on the outskirts of the Indian city of Hyderabad on Saturday demanding four men accused of raping and murdering a 27-year-old woman be handed over to them.

Some protesters clashed with police, hurling slippers, after the charred body of the veterinarian was found in the town of Shadnagar, near Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Police said medical evidence would be hard to obtain given the state of the body, but they were working on the assumption the victim had been raped. The four accused were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

The incident is reminiscent of the fatal gang rape of a woman, labelled Nirbhaya (Fearless) by Indian media, on a bus in 2012.

The crime sparked protests and drew international attention to violence against women in India. The current case has also provoked outrage on social media.

"It has been seven years to the gut-wrenching Nirbhaya case and our moral fabric continues to be in pieces," Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted. "We need stricter laws. This needs to stop."