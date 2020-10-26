Thousands return to Bangkok streets to pressure PM to quit

Pro-democracy protesters holding up their phone flashlights at an anti-government rally in Bangkok yesterday.

BANGKOK: Thousands of people protested in the centre of Thailand's capital Bangkok yesterday in the first demonstration since Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ignored their Saturday night deadline to resign.

It was also the first major show of force since Mr Prayut lifted Oct 15 emergency measures that had been meant to stop three months of protests against the government and monarchy, but which brought tens of thousands of people onto the streets.

"If he doesn't resign, then we must come out to ask him to quit in a peaceful way," protest leader Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa said as people chanted "Prayut out".

The Prime Minister's Office posted a note on Twitter to say he was not quitting. He has said the crisis should be discussed in Parliament, which is due to hold a special session today and tomorrow.

But his opponents have little faith in an assembly dominated by his supporters.

There was no sign of a major police presence around protesters at the Ratchaprasong Intersection, an emotive location for protesters as it was the scene of bloodshed in 2010 during a crackdown by security forces on anti-establishment protests.

A government spokesman said there would be no use of force and called on people to remain peaceful.

TABOO-BREAKING

In the relaxed atmosphere, a group of drag queens gathered to put on a show.

Protests since mid-July have put the greatest pressure in years on the establishment, particularly with taboo-breaking calls to limit the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Protesters are planning to march to the German Embassy today in a message to the King, who is currently in Thailand but spends much of his time in Germany.

Protesters seek the departure of Mr Prayut and a new constitution.

The Prime Minister rejects their accusation that he engineered last year's election to keep power that he first took in a 2014 coup.