Thousands of US women march for abortion rights, against Texas law

Protesters taking part in a march and abortion rights rally in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. The outcry is sparked by a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN Women marched by the thousands at the US Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and in cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure.

The 660 demonstrations around the US were largely sparked by a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The measure, which went into effect last month, is the most restrictive in the country.

"No matter where you live, no matter where you are, this moment is dark," Ms Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, told the crowd at the Rally For Abortion Justice in Washington.

In the Texas capital of Austin, hundreds gathered in sweltering heat to denounce the so-called "heartbeat" law signed by Governor Greg Abbott. It bans abortion after cardiac activity is detected in the embryo, usually around six weeks.

That is before most women know they are pregnant and earlier than 85 per cent to 90 per cent of all abortions carried out, experts said.

The law relies on ordinary citizens to enforce the ban, which makes no exceptions for rape or incest, rewarding them at least US$10,000 (S$13,580) if they successfully sue anyone who helped provide an illegal abortion.

Some of the demonstrators said the law would backfire on legislators.

"More people believe in the issue of providing safe abortions than our legislature realises," said Ms Andrea Roberts, 49, an Austin pre-school director.

Washington protesters marched to the US Supreme Court two days before the court reconvenes for a session in which the justices will consider a Mississippi case that could enable them to overturn abortion rights established in the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case.

If the court overturns the precedent, abortion access would no longer be protected by the Constitution, leaving states free to ban, limit or allow it without restrictions.