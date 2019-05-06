Three-eyed snake found in Aussie town of Humpty Doo
A three-eyed snake found slithering down a road in the northern Australian town of Humpty Doo has sparked amusement in a country already accustomed to unusual wildlife. Rangers dubbed the unusual serpent Monty Python after finding it in late March. X-rays showed all three of its eyes were functioning. The 40-cm carpet python was about three months old and died after about a month in captivity, reported AFP.
