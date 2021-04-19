Three killed and two hurt in US bar shooting; suspect still at large

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN: Three people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, early yesterday, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect in the shooting at Somers House Tavern has not been located, the department said in a statement, shared by a CBS-58 reporter.

It added that the shooting appeared to be a targeted and isolated incident, Reuters reported.

The suspect apparently knew the victims, but it is not clear if the victims knew him.

Department spokesman David Wright was quoted by CNN as saying that two people with gunshot wounds were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

Mr Peter Ploskee, who lives near the bar, told ABC News: "I heard a bunch of shots going off.

"Got up, ran out, looked out the window. Just saw people running from the bar in every direction... When I looked out the window, it was just chaos.

"People were just running, people screaming."

MASS SHOOTINGS

According to CNN's analysis of available data, there has been at least 47 mass shootings since March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta area spas.

CNN said its definition of a mass shooting is an event that has four victims who are either killed or wounded by gunfire, not including any shooter.

Nearly 40,000 people in the US die each year from guns, more than half of those being suicides, AFP reported.

Last Thursday, a former FedEx employee, Brandon Hole, 19, fatally shot eight people and wounded several others at the delivery company's facility in the US city of Indianapolis before killing himself, said the authorities.

Four of the dead were followers of the Sikh religion, a Sikh organisation confirmed, raising questions about whether the gunman's motivation was racially or ethnically motivated.

The Thursday night slayings came a week after President Joe Biden branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment" as he waded into the tense debate over firearms control, which is a sensitive American political issue.