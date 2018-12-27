As TikTok videos take hold with teens, parents scramble to keep up

PARIS Millions of teenagers seeking fame are flocking to TikTok, but many parents are only now learning about the express-yourself video app - often to their dismay.

The social network became the most downloaded on Apple's App Store in the first half of this year according to market analysis firm Sensor Tower, more than Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

The site, owned by China's ByteDance, boasted 500 million users as of June.

Yet critics say its surging popularity among young girls in particular exposes them to toxicity and other abuse by their peers, while offering a choice hunting ground for sexual predators.

The app itself promises a video-sharing community that is "raw, real and without boundaries" and claims to be appropriate for children aged 12 and older.

Parents are not convinced, given the numbers of girls suggestively singing along to sexually explicit lyrics.

There are many cases of users being bombarded with disturbing comments, while others have been asked for private details or to post provocative images.

Last year, the Indonesian government banned the app after more than 170,000 people signed a petition saying that lip-syncing in revealing outfits was not suitable for children. It was lifted only after TikTok representatives from China flew to Jakarta and promised to hire more people to weed out inappropriate content.

The US Internet watchdog Common Sense says the combination of mature content and privacy risks means users should be at least 16.

But raising the age limit would remove millions of people from the platform and curb TikTok's growth.

ByteDance, called Douyin in China, says it has software that monitors content and "a continually growing team of moderators".