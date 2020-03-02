Timeline of Malaysia's politics

FEB 23

Politicians from the coalition hold talks at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur on a possible new alliance with some members of the ousted main opposition United Malays National Organisation (Umno) and other groups, according to sources.

Dr Mahathir had been angry that he was pressured by pro-Anwar ministers at a meeting of the coalition on Feb 21 to set a clear timeline for a handover, according to political sources.

FEB 24

Dr Mahathir resigns.

The Malaysian king, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Ahmad Shah, re-appoints him as interim leader until a successor is named. Cabinet dissolves.

The resignation brings down the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Dr Mahathir's party pulls out of it.

FEB 25

The palace says the King will meet all the 222 elected members of parliament before deciding on the next step.

Dr Mahathir proposes to lead a unity government, inviting lawmakers from across rival political parties to join.

But the alliance defeated by Dr Mahathir's coalition in 2018 calls for elections and rejects his idea of a grand coalition.

FEB 26

Dr Mahathir says he would return as full-time premier if he had the support of Parliament.

FEB 27

Dr Mahathir meets the King and later says the King's decision is to call a special session of Parliament on March 2 to see who has majority support. The Anwar-led group says this is a challenge to the rights and powers of the monarch.

FEB 28

The Speaker in Parliament rejects Dr Mahathir's request for a special session on March 2 without a decree from the King.

The palace says the monarch does not have confidence that any parliamentarian has majority support.It says there will be no special parliamentary sitting.

Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia nominates former home minister Muhyiddin Yassin as its prime ministerial candidate. Umno and Islamist party Parti Islam SeMalaysia vow to back him.

FEB 29

Dr Mahathir says he will stand for the premiership on behalf of the former ruling coalition, Pakatan Harapan, and that he is confident he has numbers needed. Dr Mahathir and Mr Anwar are allies again.

In the afternoon, the King names Mr Muhyiddin as Malaysia's next prime minister because he possibly has the majority support.Mr Anwar says Pakatan Harapan has majority in Parliament with 114 lawmakers' support.

MARCH 1