Times Square shooting leaves three hurt, including child in stroller

NEW YORK: A shooting in New York City's bustling Times Square last Saturday injured a four-year-old girl and two women, in the latest incident of gun violence, the police said.

The shooting took place just before 5pmat the intersection of 7th Avenue and 44th Street, a police spokesman said.

The three victims are a child, four, in a stroller, who was hit in the leg while her family was buying toys, a woman, 46, hit in the foot, and a tourist, 23 from Rhode Island who was hit in the leg. They were hospitalised and their lives were not in danger, said New York police commissioner Dermot Shea.

Mr Shea said the three victims - who did not appear to know each other - stumbled into an argument between two to four men, at least one of whom fired a gun.