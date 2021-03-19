Tokyo Olympics creative head resigns over ‘Olympig’ insult

Mr Hiroshi Sasaki (above) suggested Ms Naomi Watanabe (left) wear pig ears at the opening ceremony.

Mr Hiroshi Sasaki suggested Ms Naomi Watanabe (above) wear pig ears at the opening ceremony.

TOKYO: The creative director for Tokyo's Olympic ceremonies resigned yesterday for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games' chief quit over insulting remarks about women.

Mr Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Ms Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an "Olympig" wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony.

It is just the latest headache for the Games, which is struggling for public support mid-pandemic and was left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori's sexist comments last month.

Mr Sasaki yesterday apologised to Ms Watanabe and said he understood his suggestion was inappropriate.

"My idea would be a huge insult to Ms Naomi Watanabe. This can't be taken back," he said in a statement yesterday.

"I regret this from the bottom of my heart, and I deeply apologise to her and everyone who felt discomfort over this."

Tokyo Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced Mr Mori last month, said she was "shocked" by the remarks.

"To joke about appearance is very, very inappropriate," Ms Hashimoto said, adding she would work to find a replacement for Mr Sasaki quickly.

The scandal erupted on Wednesday, when a local magazine reported on Mr Sasaki's "Olympig" suggestion.

The proposal, made in a group chat, was immediately rejected by Mr Sasaki's colleagues, who told him it was inappropriate.

Mr Sasaki was initially appointed to take charge of the Paralympics opening and closing ceremonies but became creative director for the Olympic extravaganzas in December.

Ms Watanabe is feted in Japan and is known to international fans in part thanks to an appearance on the hit makeover show Queer Eye on Netflix.

The incident comes at a sensitive time for the Games after the firestorm that erupted when former Tokyo 2020 chief Mori said women speak too much in meetings.

Mr Mori eventually stepped down, with former Olympic minister Hashimoto appointed his successor.

Ms Hashimoto said she had spoken to the International Olympic Committee and that they were "quite concerned".