Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks is the first major Hollywood star to publicly state he has contracted the virus.

GOLD COASTHollywood megastar Tom Hanks and his actress wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia yesterday, forcing them into hospital isolation and leaving the authorities to trace hundreds of contacts at their concerts and film sets.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, are being monitored at the Gold Coast University Hospital where they were "in a stable condition", according to Queensland state health officials.

Hanks revealed the shock diagnoses in a message that informed fans they had felt slightly ill and wanted to get tested to "play things right".

He is the first major Hollywood star to publicly state that he has the virus that has sickened more than 125,000 people worldwide and killed more than 4,600.

The multi-Oscar-winner was on the Gold Coast for pre-production of an Elvis Presley biopic by Australian director Baz Luhrmann and Wilson, who is also a singer-songwriter, and had played gigs at the Sydney Opera House and in Brisbane.

Opera House staff said they were helping the authorities track "approximately 207 people" who "may have been in contact with the couple" at the concert on Saturday.

The famed building has received additional "on-site cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectant" a spokesman said, adding that tours and performances would continue.

Production on Hank's Elvis film - in which he was set to play the legendary singer's longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker - has been suspended and actors and crew are also being tested.

Hanks had earlier posted on Instagram: "Hello folks, Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"We Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.