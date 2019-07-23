Top Democrat believes ‘substantial evidence’ Trump committed crimes

WASHINGTON The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he believes there is "substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanours, and he plans to ask former Special Counsel Robert Mueller to present those facts at a Congressional hearing tomorrow.

"The report presents very substantial evidence that the President is guilty of high crime and misdemeanours, and we have to let Mueller present those facts to the American people and then see where we go from there," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Fox News.

"The administration must be held accountable, and no President can be above the law."

Mr Nadler's comments are significant because evidence of such crimes would be required if Democrats pursue impeachment proceedings against the President.

In two nationally televised back-to-back hearings tomorrow before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, Democrats are expected to try and get Mr Mueller to focus on specific examples of Mr Trump's misconduct.

By having Mr Mueller lay bare details of how Mr Trump tried to stymie the investigation into his campaign, Democrats hope to build support for their probe into the President and potentially, impeachment proceedings.

Some Democrats in Congress support impeaching Mr Trump, but they have not managed to win traction from House Democratic leadership including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has preferred a more cautious approach that entails conducting congressional fact-finding investigations into Mr Trump's conduct.

Last week, the House voted 332-95 to table an impeachment resolution.