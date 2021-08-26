Top expert: US could control Covid-19 by early 2022 if more get shots

Dr Anthony Fauci reminds Americans that they have the "capability" to shorten the crisis.

WASHINGTON The United States could get Covid-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, one day after Pfizer won full Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its shot.

Dr Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said in television interviews and a White House press conference that full FDA approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine paves the way for more to get inoculated, with potential approval for Moderna's in the coming weeks and authorisation for younger children by autumn.

"I would like to appeal to the people in the country who are not vaccinated to realise that we have the capability, among ourselves, to essentially cut down the time frame to getting to the end of this pandemic," said Dr Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"I think there is a reasonable chance" that Pfizer or Moderna could get FDA clearance for children under 12 before the upcoming holiday season, he told NBC News. "Hopefully by the mid-late fall and early winter."

US officials also urged private employers and more state and local governments to require staff to get vaccinated in a bid to drive up vaccination rates.

"Now is the time" for US employers to start mandating vaccinations, White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeffrey Zients said, echoing remarks from President Joe Biden on Monday.

The US is battling another wave of cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant.