Top Japanese virologist: Tokyo Games carries risk of virus spreading

TOKYO : A top Japanese virologist and government adviser has said there is a risk of spreading Covid-19 during the Tokyo Olympics, the Times of London reported yesterday, the latest high-profile warning about the global sporting showpiece.

Tohoku University professor Hitoshi Oshitani was an architect of Japan's Three Cs approach to the pandemic, which advises avoiding closed spaces, crowds and close contact situations.

"The government and the organising committee, including the IOC (International Olympic Committee), keep saying they are holding a safe Olympics.

IMPOSSIBLE

"But everybody knows there is a risk. It is 100 per cent impossible to have an Olympics with zero risk... of the spread of infection in Japan and also in other countries after the Olympics," the Times quoted Prof Oshitani as saying.

"There are a number of countries that do not have many cases, and a number that do not have any variants.

"We should not make the Olympics (an occasion) to spread the virus to these countries," he added, noting most countries lack vaccines.