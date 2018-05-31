Top North Korean official leaves for US to meet Pompeo

North Korean General Kim Yong Chol (far right) arriving at Beijing airport for a flight departing for New York yesterday.

WASHINGTON: A senior North Korean official was yesterday bound for New York for high-level talks with US officials as preparations for a historic nuclear summit between Mr Donald Trump and Mr Kim Jong Un gathered pace.

General Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party and right-hand man to Mr Kim, will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, officials said.

Mr Trump will also meet Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington on June 7, White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said.

"Since the president's May 24 letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the North Koreans have been engaging," she said.

"The United States continues to actively prepare for President Trump's expected summit with leader Kim in Singapore."

The North Korean envoy was at Beijing airport yesterday for his flight to New York, a day after arriving in the Chinese capital.

Mr Pompeo's spokesman said it would be the third meeting between Mr Pompeo - who opened contacts with Pyongyang when he was still CIA director - and General Kim, AFP reported.

"We're still finalising exactly what these meetings will look like," she said.

The trip is part of a flurry of diplomacy before the on-again, off-again summit.

Mr Chung Sung Yoon, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said Gen Kim Yong Chol would be the most senior North Korean on US soil since Vice-Marshal Jo Myong Rok met then-president Bill Clinton in 2000.

The general has played a front-seat role during recent rounds of diplomacy aimed at ending the nuclear stalemate on the Korean peninsula.

If the June 12 date stands, officials have only two weeks to finalise details such as where in Singapore the talks will take place and how internationally sanctioned North Korean officials will travel there.

The key task is to settle the agenda. The main stumbling block is likely to be the concept of denuclearisation - both sides say they want it, but there is a huge gap between their definitions.

Washington wants North Korea to quickly give up all its nuclear weapons in a verifiable way in return for sanctions and economic relief. But analysts say North Korea will be unwilling to cede its nuclear deterrent unless it is given security guarantees that the US will not try to topple the regime.