Tourists barred from M’sia’s City Mosque after viral video

A video showed two women dancing on the fence at the City Mosque in Sabah.

KOTA KINABALU: Tourists have been temporarily barred from visiting the City Mosque in Sabah after a viral video of two women acting inappropriately, said mosque chairman Jamal Sakaran.

Mr Jamal said the video of the two women dancing on the fence at the mosque was regrettable as tourists have been briefed on the dos and don'ts.

"Our immediate action is to close this mosque to visitors. All express buses, Grab cars and taxis are not allowed to bring tourists to the mosque compound," he said in a statement yesterday.

Vehicles and buses are also not allowed to park in the area. The mosque management will be hiring people to guard the building and its compound.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental religious body Pertubuhan Penyatuan Islam Sabah will be lodging a report on the matter at the Karamunsing police station.

In another development, the Terengganu MCA has suggested signage showing dress code for the beach so non-Muslims can avoid being questioned by enforcement officers.

"To avoid doubt and arguments, it is safer to place signage at the seaside showing the permitted beachwear for Muslims and non-Muslims," said Terengganu MCA liaison committee chairman Toh Chin Yaw in a statement yesterday.

He said Terengganu MCA is concerned that those who look similar to Malay Muslims could be mistakenly summoned by the authorities.

"Native Sabahans and Sarawakians, Eurasians, Malaysians who are of mixed parentage such as the children of Indian and Chinese parents may be mistaken as Muslims and summoned for not dressing appropriately," said Mr Toh.

He said the signs should also show beach dos and don'ts, saying unacceptable behaviour includes nudity, copulation, littering, having glass containers, disturbing turtles and shining lights at night that frighten baby turtles.

Mr Toh said this in response to a report quoting Terengganu human capital, missionary work and information executive councillor Mohamad Nor Hamzah saying the state government will not restrict non-Muslims from wearing bikinis.