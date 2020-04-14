Tourists in India write 'sorry' 500 times for flouting lockdown rules

Graffiti painted on a road in Chennai to raise awareness about Covid-19 during the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Indian government.

Ten foreigners who broke a coronavirus lockdown in an Indian town were forced to repent by writing "I am so sorry" 500 times, officials said on Sunday.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed near the end of March, with residents permitted to leave their homes only for essential services such as buying groceries and medicine.

The travellers - from Israel, Mexico, Australia and Austria - were caught taking a walk in Rishikesh, where the Beatles sought spirituality at an Ashram in 1968.

Local police officer Vinod Sharma said they were each made to write "I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry" 500 times.