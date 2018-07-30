Trade war casualty in US: Cheap prices for everyday goods

NEW YORK: The US economy may be roaring ahead, but American consumers face the prospect of paying more for everyday goods, due in part to trade tariffs.

Big companies are going in for price hikes on everything from soda to tools.

Some of the price hikes are still in the planning stages and not all companies are sure they will be able to make higher prices stick because of competitive pressures.

"We have implemented price increases for these implemented tariffs," said chief financial officer Donald Allan at tool maker Stanley Black & Decker.

The 175-year old company expects to generate US$190 million (S$258 million) more in revenues from price hikes this year, he said.

Coca-Cola has also raised prices in North America, in part because of tariffs on steel and aluminium that raised costs of cans and some production processes.

For companies, the issue of how to respond to elevated commodity prices has compelled difficult choices between accepting lower profits, cutting other spending and lifting retail prices.

General Motors suggested this week that it expects to eat at least some of the hit from US$2 billion in higher costs from metals tariffs and the strong dollar. It trimmed its 2018 profit forecast, a move that sent shares diving.