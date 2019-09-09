Trains, flights affected as Typhoon Faxai hits Tokyo

TOKYO: Japan braced for Typhoon Faxai yesterday, cancelling trains and flights in Tokyo, with destructive winds of up to 216kmh and heavy rain expected to hit the region early this morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Faxai, a woman's name in Lao, could dump as much as 300mm of rain in 24 hours, said the agency.

The typhoon could bring "historic" winds and rain was poised to make a direct hit on Tokyo, with the authorities warning of high waves, landslides and flooding.

In preparation, the Central Japan Railway company said it would cancel or suspend around 50 bullet train services between Tokyo and Osaka, and warned of the possibility of additional delays and destination changes because of the storm.

Japan Airlines had cancelled around 20 flights to and from Tokyo's two airports yesterday, and warned of more cancellations and delays.

ANA Holdings said it had cancelled all flights yesterday to Hachijojima, a small island located around 300km south of Tokyo, adding that some flights to and from Tokyo may be delayed or cancelled yesterday and today.

Two Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights have also been rescheduled.

SQ630, which was scheduled to depart at 5.05pm yesterday, was re-timed to depart at 1.05am today.

It is expected to reach Tokyo's Haneda Airport at 9am.

SQ639, which was scheduled to depart at 2.25am today, will now do so at 10am and arrive at 4pm.

All other SIA flights serving both Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports are due to operate as scheduled, SIA added.