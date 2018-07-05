Trapped Thai boys get diving lessons as rescuers plan extraction

In a video released by the Thai navy Seals yesterday, the schoolboys appear to be in good spirits.

CHIANG RAI: Rescue teams in northern Thailand were giving crash courses in swimming and diving yesterday as part of preparations to extract a young football team trapped in a cave and keen to end the harrowing ordeal.

A team of divers, medics, counsellors and Thai navy Seals were with the 12 schoolboys and their 25-year-old coach, providing medicine and food while experts assessed conditions for getting them out, a task the government said would not be easy.

"The water is strong and the space is narrow. Extracting the children takes a lot of people," Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters.

"Now we are teaching the children to swim and dive," he said, adding if the water level fell and the flow weakened, they would be taken out quickly.

A video released by the Seals yesterday shows two rescuers on an elevated part of the cave beside the boys wrapped in emergency foil blankets. They seem to be in good spirits, occasionally laughing.

A torch is shone on each boy, who says hello and introduces himself. A player is seen in what appears to be the red England football jersey worn by the team in Tuesday's World Cup victory over Colombia. Another wears the blue shirt of English team Chelsea.

FOUND

They were discovered by the Seals and two British cave diving experts on Monday, having been missing since June 23.

News that the Wild Boar team had survived sparked celebration and relief in the country.

The rescue teams and volunteers were hailed as heroes on social media and applauded by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Efforts to open a communications line between the trapped team located 4km from the mouth of the cave suffered a setback after equipment fell into the water, Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said yesterday.

The authorities were keen to get the team out as soon as possible, but not if it was unsafe.