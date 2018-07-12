Trauma fears cloud upbeat picture of Thai boys rescued from cave

The dramatic rescue of a dozen boys from a flooded Thai cave ended a harrowing two-week ordeal that most seem to have weathered with astonishing mental and physical resilience - at least for the moment.

Despite days trapped in the gloom of a cramped, part-submerged chamber, the youngsters' psychological state is "very good", Mr Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, Inspector General of the Public Health Ministry, told reporters yesterday, adding that they were now "free from stress".

Despite the positive health assessments so far, experts said they would all need to be monitored closely for signs of psychological distress that could take months to manifest itself.

"Their journey is not over yet," said Ms Jennifer Wild, a clinical psychologist at the Oxford Centre for Anxiety Disorders and Trauma, University of Oxford.

"It is possible after an ordeal such as this that similar cues will bring back feelings or memories from the trauma ... being in the dark, being in rooms when the doors are closed, having a scan such as an MRI and possibly swimming," she added.

UNWANTED MEMORIES

"In the weeks after such an ordeal, it is common for people to have unwanted memories, feelings and flashbacks," Ms Wild said, adding that while such symptoms usually clear up after a month, any longer could indicate post-traumatic stress disorder.

The boys are expected to spend a week in hospital in Chiang Rai and be under six months of psychological monitoring.

Doctors said the week-long quarantine period was needed to ensure they had not contracted any infections from inside the cave, but parents were allowed to visit the first group wearing protective gear on Tuesday.

But even after they are fully reunited with their families and discharged, their recovery will remain an ongoing process - especially in the short term.

There are pitfalls in the long term too, said a Chilean miner who spent 69 days trapped underground with 33 others.

Former mine foreman Luis Urzua urged the rescued children to stick close to their families and avoid their heads being turned by financial offers.

"They and their families won't have the capacity to cope with this kind of thing. We could not cope and we were adults," Mr Urzua said.

He added that many of the miners still suffer from mental issues and cannot work.