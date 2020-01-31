Travellers worry about lack of temperature screening at Johor CIQ

JOHOR BARU: Daily travellers between Malaysia and Singapore are concerned over what they see as a lack of temperature screening at Johor's checkpoints following the coronavirus outbreak.

Frequent travellers via the Causeway say there is no screening at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex for those arriving by motorcycles, cars, buses and trains.

About 8,000 passengers use the KTMB train services between Woodlands and Johor Baru Sentral on a daily basis, with KTMB providing 31 trips via its Tebrau shuttle.

Private security officer K. Visvam, 38, who enters Singapore on his motorcycle daily for work, said he never noticed any screening at the BSI CIQ.

"So far, it has been a smooth journey for me and many other motorcyclists as there has been no screening carried out on the motorcycle lane," he said.

Ms Natalie Ten Yen Ling, 40, who went on a holiday with her family to Singapore recently, said there were stringent screenings on the Woodlands side.

"We were caught in a massive jam due to the stringent checks by Singapore, but when we entered Malaysia, it was a swift and smooth experience with no screening, much to our dismay," she said.

Ms Karen Ng, 26, who works as an auxiliary police officer in Singapore, did not notice any checks as she passed through BSI on her way back to her home town in Melaka on a bus.

"There is a long queue due to the high number of travellers at the clearance counters inside BSI, but there was no screening at all."

CALL FOR CHECKS

Meanwhile, Johor Mentri Besar Sahruddin Jamal is calling for stringent security control at all entry points into the state, especially at the Senai International Airport, BSI and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex at the Second Link.

"The government, through the agencies involved in safety and security, should give confidence to the people through all kinds of media, especially social media.