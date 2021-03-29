Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

Soldiers in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state standing guard next to a makeshift barricade made by protesters during a crackdown on a demonstration against the coup.

YANGON: Mr Aye Ko had four children and sold coconut snacks. He also served as a watchman in his Aungmyethazan township, Mandalay.

His wife told Reuters how he had been shot and wounded by soldiers. He hid behind a market stall, but the soldiers found him. They dragged him into a bonfire of car tyres that protesters had set up for a barricade.

He burned to death, she said.

Mr Aye Ko was among more than 114 people killed on Saturday, the bloodiest day since the coup. Protesters called them Fallen Stars. At least six children between the ages of 10 and 16 were among those killed, according to reports and witnesses.

The Myanmar military, showing no mercy, fired at people at a funeral of a Fallen Star yesterday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the town of Bago, near Yangon, according to three people who spoke to Reuters.

"While we are singing the revolution song for him, security forces arrived and shot at us," said Ms Aye, who was at the service for Mr Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student shot on Saturday. "People ran away as they opened fire."

In separate incidents, three people were killedyesterday, witnesses and news reports said. One person died when troops opened fire on a group of protesters near Naypyitaw, Myanmar Now news reported.

Foreign criticism and sanctions imposed by some Western nations have so far failed to sway the military leaders, as have protests around the country since the junta took power on Feb 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Defence ministers of 12 countries, including the US, Britain and Japan, condemned the Myanmar military's use of lethal force against civilians.

"A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting - not harming - the people it serves," the rare joint statement said.

"We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions."