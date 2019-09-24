Trump admits discussing Biden’s son in Ukraine call

Former US vice-president Joe Biden is a challenger to President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he discussed former vice-president Joe Biden and corruption allegations in a phone call with Ukraine's leader, adding to calls by Mr Trump's opponents for his impeachment.

A whistle-blower's complaint sparked off accusations that Mr Trump had sought to persuade President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a son of Mr Biden, Mr Trump's possible 2020 election challenger - raising concerns of dangerous foreign meddling in the US election similar to the interference blamed on Russia in 2016.

Mr Trump said that the conversation, held in July, addressed alleged corruption involving Mr Biden and his son Hunter, and it was possible a transcript could be released.

"We had a very great conversation, very straight, very honest conversation. I hope they can put it out," Mr Trump said.

"The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, was largely corruption... and largely the fact that we don't want our people, like vice-president Biden and his son, creating... the corruption already in the Ukraine."

Mr Trump reportedly pressed Mr Zelensky about eight times on the call to investigate possible corruption involving Mr Hunter Biden, who worked with a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father was in office.

Mr Biden told reporters on Saturday that Mr Trump's actions appeared "to be an overwhelming abuse of power".

"I know what I am up against, a serial abuser. That is what this guy is," Mr Biden said.

IMPEACHMENT

The Democratic Party has been split on whether to push for impeachment proceedings against Mr Trump since he came to power in 2017. But the influential House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, on Sunday said that his own reservations about impeachment were fading over Mr Trump's Ukraine call.

"We are talking about serious or flagrant abuse and potential violation of law," Mr Schiff said.

"I have been reluctant to go down the path of impeachment (but) the President is pushing us down this road.