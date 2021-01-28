World

Trump adviser Conway allegedly posts topless photo of her daughter

Trump adviser Conway allegedly posts topless photo of her daughter
Ms Kellyanne Conway is being investigated by the police. PHOTO: EPA
Jan 28, 2021 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES New Jersey police visited former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway's home on Tuesday, one day after she reportedly posted a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter online, US media reports said.

Her daughter Claudia had complained about the photo, which appeared briefly on her mother's Twitter account on social media.

"I have no comment," Ms Conway told CNBC when asked about the police visit and how a photo of her daughter was posted as a Twitter Fleet.

Police Chief Christopher Belcolle confirmed a probe was underway, the New York Post reported.

"An investigation is being conducted. No additional information can be released," Mr Belcolle said, adding that juvenile records are not public.

S Korea scrambles to contain Covid outbreaks in Christian schools
World

Outbreaks in South Korea's Christian schools behind surge in cases

Related Stories

Global coronavirus cases pass 100 million mark

Hong Kong turns to ‘ambush lockdowns’ to fend off Covid surge

US pharmacist to plead guilty to tampering with vaccine doses

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD