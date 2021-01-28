Trump adviser Conway allegedly posts topless photo of her daughter

Ms Kellyanne Conway is being investigated by the police.

LOS ANGELES New Jersey police visited former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway's home on Tuesday, one day after she reportedly posted a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter online, US media reports said.

Her daughter Claudia had complained about the photo, which appeared briefly on her mother's Twitter account on social media.

"I have no comment," Ms Conway told CNBC when asked about the police visit and how a photo of her daughter was posted as a Twitter Fleet.

Police Chief Christopher Belcolle confirmed a probe was underway, the New York Post reported.

"An investigation is being conducted. No additional information can be released," Mr Belcolle said, adding that juvenile records are not public.