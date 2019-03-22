Trump: Aide Kellyanne Conway has ‘husband from hell’

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump refused to row back on his feud with White House aide Kellyanne Conway's spouse on Wednesday, calling Mr George Conway a "husband from hell", prompting Mr Conway to renew his accusation that Mr Trump was mentally unfit for his office.

"The President seems determined to prove the point I've been making," he told Reuters in response to Mr Trump's latest Twitter broadside.

Of all the brawls Mr Trump has waded into, his back-and-forth with Mr Conway, a lawyer, has been one of the more eyebrow-raising ones.

Mr Trump relied on Mrs Kellyanne Conway to help steer his presidential campaign to victory in 2016. She is a trusted member of his inner circle.

In a tweet, Mr Trump wrote Mr Conway was upset he did not get a job in the Trump administration. But the Washington Post quoted Mr Conway as saying he turned down an offer to head the Justice Department's Civil Division.

In a tweet, Mr Trump wrote: "George Conway, often referred to as Mr Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is very jealous of his wife's success & angry that I, with her help, didn't give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold loser and husband from hell."

Asked about Mr Conway by reporters on Wednesday, Mr Trump said: "I don't know him. He's a whack job. There's no question about it. I think he's doing a tremendous disservice to a wonderful wife."

Mr Trump has been expressing irritation with Mr Conway since his suggestion the President was suffering narcissistic personality disorder and was unfit be president.