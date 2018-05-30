Trump and Abe to meet before US-N. Korea summit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) and US President Donald Trump are of the same mind regarding the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons.

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed North Korea by phone on Monday and confirmed they would meet before an expected US-North Korea summit, the White House said.

A White House statement said that in their call, Mr Trump and Mr Abe "affirmed the shared imperative of achieving the complete and permanent dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear, chemical and biological weapons and ballistic missile programme".

Earlier, Japan's Kyodo news agency quoted Mr Abe as saying that the two leaders had agreed to cooperate to make the summit between the US President and North Korean leader meaningful.

While both Mr Trump and Mr Kim Jong Un have appeared eager to hold the summit, the two sides have remained far apart on the key issue of denuclearisation, with North Korea rejecting US demands for it to unilaterally abandon a nuclear weapons programme that now threatens the United States.

G7 MEETING

The White House gave no details as to when the Trump-Abe meeting might take place, but both leaders are due to attend the G7 meeting of industrial powers that runs from June 8 to 9 in Canada.