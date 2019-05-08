Trump approval hits high at 46% in latest Gallup poll

The poll on US President Donald Trump's approval ratings were taken after Special Counsel Robert Mueller released his report.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is enjoying the strongest polling of his presidency following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report and positive economic news, said public opinion poll agency Gallup.

Mr Trump's job approval rating crept up one point to 46 per cent for the two-week period ending April 30, up from 39 per cent in early March.

"In addition to the initial interpretation of the Mueller report, which Trump claimed vindicated him from charges that he had colluded with Russia, the economy has offered several reasons for Americans to look more favourably on Trump," Gallup said last Friday.

Mr Trump remained underwater in Gallup polling, however, with disapproval of his performance at 50 per cent, although down from 57 per cent on March 10.

The polling was conducted before it was revealed that Mr Mueller had written to US Attorney-General Bill Barr to complain how he summarised the investigation's findings.

It also preceded Mr Barr's refusal to testify before a House panel and came before Democrats threatened to hold Mr Barr in contempt for failing to turn over a full unredacted version of Mr Mueller's report.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury said it will not hand Mr Trump's tax returns over to Democratic lawmakers, defying a demand from Congress.

The request by the House Committee on Ways and Means "lacks a legitimate purpose", meaning the US Treasury is not authorised to release tax filings by Trump and his businesses, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a letter to the committee's chairman.

Mr Mnuchin's refusal after a month of deliberation appeared certain to spark yet another legal clash between Mr Trump and congressional Democrats who now control the House of Representatives.

Under a statute granting the committee access to tax filings, the committee last month had asked the US Internal Revenue Service for five years of tax returns filed by Mr Trump and eight of the corporate entities comprising his business empire.