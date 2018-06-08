Trump attorney says Kim Jong Un ‘begged’ for summit

WASHINGTON: Mr Donald Trump's lawyer said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un begged "on his hands and knees" for a summit with the US president, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

"They... said they were going to go to nuclear war with us, they were going to defeat us in a nuclear war," Mr Rudy Giuliani told a Tel Aviv investment conference, according to the newspaper. "We said we're not going to have a summit under those circumstances. Well, Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in," Mr Giuliani said.

He later clarified his comments in a telephone interview with Bloomberg.

Mr Giuliani said: "That is my interpretation."

SENSITIVE

He added that he has not had any response from the administration about his comments and does not expect them to upset the North Koreans.

"The only ones sensitive about this are the media," he said.

Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan is now on a two-day trip to Pyongyang, as preparations for the summit accelerate.

The announcement came a day after the White House revealed that the historic June 12 meeting between the US and North Korean leaders will take place in a luxury hotel on Sentosa.