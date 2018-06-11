Trump backs out of G-7 communique, criticises Canadian PM Trudeau

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking to US President Donald Trump during the second day of the G-7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.

LA MALBAIE, QUEBEC Get ready to rumble.

That wrestling cry would have been an apt announcement at the G-7 summit, what with the US and other heads of state at each other's throats using the thrust and parry of rude remarks and social media to pummel each other.

The G-7 summit was coming down to the wire. The leaders of the world's richest democracies had promised some kind of compromise statement despite their deep divisions on trade.

US President Donald Trump is seated amid a crowd of officials. Across a narrow table, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are standing, holding copies of a draft text, arguing for their position.

One key moment in a two-day meeting. Five official photos. Five opposing stories.

The first view outsiders got of the scene came at 10.45am, when White House spokesman Sarah Sanders released a photo taken inside the room. In the US version, we see Mr Trump face on, apparently calm, leaning back confidently with a sceptical, almost sarcastic air, his arms crossed in a rebuff to the other leaders, bent towards him pleadingly.

Ten minutes later, the French President's office released a photo that shows Mr Macron negotiating with his American counterpart, gesticulating to make a point.

When the German press team responded, they brought the big guns.

Taken by Mr Jezco Denzel, a photographer working for the German government and winner of a category award in this year's prestigious World Press Photo award, the German picture shows Dr Merkel dominant.

Her fists planted on the table, she looms above an apparently nervous Mr Trump. The picture went viral.

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte's version was relatively humble, perhaps reflecting that he has been in the job for less than a week.

As befits his role as annual chairman of the G-7, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's picture is taken from the side, impartially showing Mr Trump dealing with his counterparts as equals.

It did not end with the photos - next came the sudden about turns and the rude remarks.

Mr Trump on Saturday threw the G-7's efforts to show a united front into disarray after he became angry with Mr Trudeau, and said he might double down on import tariffs by hitting the sensitive auto industry.

Mr Trump's bombshell announcement that he was backing out of the G-7 communique torpedoed what appeared to be a fragile consensus on the trade dispute between Washington and its top allies.