Trump to be first US President to attend anti-abortion rally

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said he plans to attend the March For Life rally this week and become the first president to address America's biggest gathering of anti-abortion activists in person.

"See you on Friday... Big Crowd!" Mr Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, tweeted about the procession in Washington.

Abortion rights activists have accused Mr Trump of an anti-abortion agenda, and they have expressed anxiety that the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision that effectively legalised abortion is under threat.

Last year, Vice-President Mike Pence attended the March For Life rally, which is now in its 47th year and designed to protest against legalised abortion. That time, Mr Trump addressed the estimated 100,000-strong gathering with a video message.

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that Mr Trump will become the first president ever to attend the rally.

The march is usually held around the anniversary of Roe v Wade.

Ms Jeanne Mancini, president of the group that organises the march, hailed the news and said Mr Trump has been loyal to the anti-abortion movement.

"From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March For Life has been unwavering," she said.