Trump blames ‘crazy’ Fed as Wall Street suffers ugly losses

NEW YORK Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday amid worries about rising US interest rates and the impact of trade disputes, as President Donald Trump blamed the Federal Reserve, saying it had "gone crazy".

US shares suffered a broad-based sell-off that slashed more than 3 per cent from major indices by close on Wednesday.

"I think the Fed is making a mistake. It's so tight. I think the Fed has gone crazy," Mr Trump told reporters.

But he downplayed the first major drop in months, saying: "It is a correction that we've been waiting for a long time."

He has frequently criticised the US central bank for gradually raising interest rates, and on Wednesday reiterated his position: "I really disagree with what the Fed is doing."

But his tax cuts and spending policies are expected to juice the economy, adding to the Fed's justification to raise interest rates, while trade conflicts raise costs for companies, which could hit the bottom line in quarterly earnings.

The rout in US shares followed substantial losses on European bourses, due in part to tensions between Brussels and Rome over Italian budget plans that have revived fears about the euro zone.

"There are a number of worries for investors right now, from the pace of rising bond yields and the impact on investor sentiment, to Italy's populist coalition playing a game of chicken with the European Commission, stalling Brexit negotiations and the ongoing trade conflict between the US and China," said Mr Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group.

Many big US names fell hard, with Apple, Boeing and Facebook all slumping more than 4 per cent and Amazon, Nike and Microsoft dumping more than 5 per cent. The Dow shed about 830 points, in the biggest fall since February, to close at 25,498.74 on Wednesday.

At yesterday's opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly, as benign US inflation data seemed to mitigate investor worries about higher interest rates. But it fell again and was down about 200 points at press time.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also plummeted 4.1 percent on Wednesday, to finish the session at 7,422.05, its worst fall in percentage terms since the surprise Brexit vote in June 2016. "The selling is not panicking but it's persistent," Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said of the proceedings.