Trump calls discussions about removing him 'treasonous'

Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein and Mr Andrew McCabe (above) are now in Mr Trump's crosshairs.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that a top Justice official's reported discussions about invoking the Constitution to remove him from office were part of an "illegal and treasonous" push against him.

Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein raised the possibility of removing Mr Trump in 2017 after he fired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey, according to Mr Andrew McCabe, who replaced Mr Comey as the FBI's acting director.

Mr McCabe and Mr Rosenstein "look like they were planning a very illegal act and got caught..." Mr Trump said in a series of tweets. "This was the illegal and treasonous 'insurance policy' in full action."

Mr Trump has often attacked the federal investigation into his campaign's links to Russia as a "witch hunt" aimed at sabotaging his presidency.

The "insurance policy" refers to an ambiguous text message a top FBI investigator sent to his lover in August 2016 that alludes to concerns about then candidate Trump, which he often points to as evidence of a "deep state" conspiracy against him.

Mr Trump abruptly fired Mr Comey on May 9, 2017, as pressure rose over the Russia investigation, setting off alarm bells in the FBI and Justice Department.

According to Mr McCabe in a lengthy interview that aired on Sunday on CBS, Mr Rosenstein brought up the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution, which provides for the removal of a sitting president for incapacity.

"Rod raised the issue and discussed it with me in the context of thinking about how many Cabinet officials might support such an effort," said Mr McCabe, who has a book coming out, The Threat.

Mr Rosenstein even pondered wearing a wire to secretly record his conversations with Mr Trump, he said.

Mr Rosenstein, who remains in office but no longer supervises the Russia investigation, appears never to have acted on those ideas.

"But what I can say is the Deputy Attorney-General was definitely concerned about the President, about his capacity and about his intent at that point in time," Mr McCabe said.

He himself was fired last March for "lack of candour" in an internal investigation into the FBI's handling of a 2016 probe into Mr Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Mr McCabe also touched on Mr Trump's inclination to believe Russian President Vladimir Putin over what his own intelligence services are telling him.

He recounted a meeting witnessed by another FBI agent, in which Mr Trump reportedly said he did not believe North Korea had missiles capable of reaching the US because Mr Putin had told him that.