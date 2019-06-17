Trump calls for London's mayor to be replaced

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Saturday on London mayor Sadiq Khan, calling for him to be replaced.

"London needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse," Mr Trump said on Twitter, days after labelling Mr Khan a "stone cold loser" recently.

Mr Trump attached his latest comment to a retweet about crime in London - where three men were killed in 24 hours - from a right-wing columnist who has been accused of Islamophobia and has called migrants "cockroaches".