Trump calls for London's mayor to be replaced
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Saturday on London mayor Sadiq Khan, calling for him to be replaced.
"London needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse," Mr Trump said on Twitter, days after labelling Mr Khan a "stone cold loser" recently.
Mr Trump attached his latest comment to a retweet about crime in London - where three men were killed in 24 hours - from a right-wing columnist who has been accused of Islamophobia and has called migrants "cockroaches".
Mr Trump's plane had not touched down in London when he made the "loser" tweet. Mr Khan had slammed the red carpet treatment for Mr Trump's visit earlier this month. - AFP
