Trump calls porn star Stormy Daniels 'Horseface'

Ms Daniels, with whom Mr Trump is accused of having an affair soon after his wife gave birth to their son.

WASHINGTONUS President Donald Trump's standout act on Tuesday was to brand porn star Stormy Daniels "Horseface".

He also launched tweets about "Pocahontas" Elizabeth Warren, a liberal senator he ridicules for trying to prove she is part Native American.

Ms Daniels had a defamation suit against Mr Trump thrown out by a federal judge on Monday. The judge also ruled that she should pay Mr Trump's legal fees.

Mr Trump was gleeful.

"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her third rate lawyer," he tweeted.

Ms Daniels is one of numerous women alleging that they have had affairs or have been sexually harassed by Mr Trump.

She gave as good as she got - by Twitter, of course.

"In addition to his... umm... shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter again. And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny."

Mr Trump had also let offtweets devoted to Ms Warren.

On Monday, Ms Warren answered a wager proposed by Mr Trump himself, producing DNA results to show that she does indeed have a sliver of Native American genes.

By Tuesday, the gambit had backfired with Mr Trump mocking the modest proportions of tribal blood and pointing out that even the Cherokee Nation - which Ms Warren has said her ancestor belonged to - has rejected the test's relevance.