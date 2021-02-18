Trump calls Republican leader McConnell a 'political hack'

WASHINGTON Mr Donald Trump has urged Republican senators to dump Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as their leader following his withering criticism of the former US president after Mr Trump's impeachment trial.

In his most extensive comments on politics yet since stepping down from power on Jan 20, Mr Trump said: "The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again." The attack came after Mr McConnell said that even though he had voted to acquit Mr Trump at the trial, he was nevertheless "practically and morally responsible" for the Jan 6 storming of the US Capitol.

"These criminals were carrying his banners. Hanging his flags. And screaming their loyalty to him," he added.

A total of 50 Democratic senators and seven Republicans voted that Mr Trump was guilty - short of the two-third majority needed in the 100-seat Senate to convict him.

Mr Trump also took aim at Mr McConnell's wife, Taiwan-born Chinese-American Elaine Chow, who was transportation secretary in Mr Trump's Cabinet but resigned in protest after the Jan 6 Capitol assault.