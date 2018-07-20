Trump claims he told Putin ‘we can’t have meddling’ in US vote

Mr Donald Trump claimed no US president had been as 'tough' as he has been on Russia.

WASHINGTON: Under fire as siding with the Kremlin, President Donald Trump insisted on Wednesday that he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin firmly during their summit in Helsinki that the US would not tolerate meddling in its elections.

"I let him know we can't have this, we're not going to have it, and that's the way it's going to be," Mr Trump said in an interview with CBS.

Asked if he held Mr Putin personally responsible for interference in the November 2016 presidential vote, Mr Trump replied: "Well, I would, because he's in charge of the country, just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country."

Mr Trump said he had been "very strong on the fact that we can't have meddling, we can't have any of that."

Mr Trump has been under bipartisan fire in Washington for failing to publicly confront Mr Putin over the election interference at the press conference that followed their Helsinki talks.

He has also appeared on several occasions to question the US intelligence findings that Russia interfered to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Mr Putin denies any Russian interference.

Mr Trump did this in Helsinki, too, and executed a convoluted walkback of those remarks on Tuesday, saying he misspoke in Finland.

Again on Wednesday, he told CBS he agreed with those US findings.

"Yeah and I've said that before," he said. "I have said that numerous times before, and I would say that is true, yeah."

Asked then if he thinks Mr Putin is lying to him, Mr Trump said: "I don't want to get into whether or not he's lying."

Earlier Wednesday, Mr Trump claimed that no US president had been as "tough" as he has been on Russia.

"We're doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia," Mr Trump said at a Cabinet meeting at the White House. "Look at what we've done. Look at sanctions.

"And I think President Putin knows that better than anybody," he said. "He understands it, and he's not happy about it.

"And he shouldn't be happy about it because there's never been a president as tough on Russia as I have been."

But when asked if Russia was still targeting the US, Mr Trump appeared to reply "no" - an assertion that would contradict the assessment of US intelligence chief Dan Coats, who said Monday that Russia was involved in "ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy."

White House spokesman Sarah Sanders, in the face of repeated questioning from reporters, insisted that Mr Trump was saying "no" to further questions from reporters and not replying to the query about Russia.

She said the threat to the US electoral system "still exists, which is why we are taking steps to prevent it."

FBI director Christopher Wray insisted Wednesday evening that the US intelligence community view has not changed.

That position, Mr Wray said at a security forum in Aspen, Colorado, is that "Russia attempted to interfere with the last election and that it continues to engage in malign influence operations to this day."