Trump claims ‘nasty relationship’ with Mueller, conflicts of interest

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has come under fresh attack from President Donald Trump (above).

Special Counsel Robert Mueller (above) has come under fresh attack from President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump renewed claims on Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has "conflicts of interest" that should bar him from probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, saying the pair had a business relationship.

In a series of tweets targeting Mr Mueller's credibility, Mr Trump alleged he had "a very nasty and contentious business relationship" with Mr Mueller.

The message marked the first time Mr Trump publicly elaborated on prior vague claims of conflicts of interest.

"Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty and contentious business relationship. I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as special counsel) and Comey is his close friend," Mr Trump said.

In January, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump had tried to fire Mr Mueller in June last year but backed down after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign if the president made him follow through with the order.

Mr Trump, the Times said, cited three conflicts of interest Mr Mueller had that disqualified him from the high-profile probe.

The alleged conflicts included: a dispute over fees at Trump National Golf Club; work for a law firm that once represented Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner; and an interview for director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation a day before being named special counsel.

Mr Trump has called the probe - which also seeks to determine whether his campaign team colluded with Russia and whether he obstructed justice - a "witch hunt" and repeatedly demanded it be ended. He claimed that Mr Mueller's team is filled with Democrats.

Mr Mueller is a Republican like Mr Trump, as is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who hired the special counsel, and Attorney-General Jeff Sessions.

In his tweets, Mr Trump also said the investigation was triggered by a damning dossier compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, and questioned why Mr Mueller was not probing Democrats.

"There is no collusion. The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the witch hunt is an illegal scam," Mr Trump said.

"Also, why is Mueller only appointing angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama.... And why isn't Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity and real Russian collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier?"