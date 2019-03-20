Trump complains he is being blamed for New Zealand attack

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump on Monday waded into the controversy over his response to the massacre of 50 people in two New Zealand mosques, complaining he was being blamed for the tragedy.

"The Fake News Media is working overtime to blame me for the horrible attack in New Zealand," Mr Trump told his more than 59 million followers on Twitter. "They will have to work very hard to prove that one," he tweeted. "So Ridiculous!"

Mr Trump appeared to be referring to criticism of his response to the attack, which was allegedly carried out by a 28-year-old white supremacist from Australia.

In a lengthy written rant, the alleged killer referred to Mr Trump as "a symbol of renewed white identity."

Mr Trump did on several occasions tweet and speak to condemn the "horrible" attack and offer any US assistance to New Zealand's authorities.

But he courted controversy on Friday when he played down the wider implications of the gunman's ideology, saying that violent white nationalism is not a growing problem.

"It's a small group of people," he said.

Mr Trump's homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen gave a distinctly different emphasis on Monday in a speech where she said that "domestic terrorists," like the New Zealand killer, increasingly resemble the better known threat from Islamist groups.