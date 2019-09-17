Trump defends judge over fresh sexual misconduct allegation

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is facing calls for an investigation, or even impeachment.

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump mounted an angry defence of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday as the controversial judge faced calls for an investigation, or even impeachment, over a fresh allegation of sexual misconduct.

Mr Trump blasted the media and "Radical Left Democrats" after a former Yale classmate of Justice Kavanaugh alleged that the jurist - one of the most senior judges in the land - exposed himself at a freshman year party.

The latest allegation in The New York Times came after the judge had denied sexual misconduct accusations levelled against him by two women during his confirmation to the Supreme Court last October.

"Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favourite word, impeachment," Mr Trump tweeted.

"He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!"

The new allegation came from Mr Max Stier, who runs a non-profit in Washington. His concerns were reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation during the judge's 2018 confirmation process but not investigated, according to the Times.

Mr Stier said he saw his former classmate "with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student."

It is the latest in a string of accusations of unwanted sexual contact or assault against Justice Kavanaugh since Mr Trump nominated him to the Supreme Court.