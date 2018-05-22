Trump demands probe of alleged spying on his campaign

US President Donald Trump demanded on Sunday that the Justice Department investigate whether his presidential campaign was "infiltrated" or spied on for political purposes.

Mr Trump has described the infiltration allegations as being potentially "bigger than Watergate", but Democrats say he is attempting to undermine the year-old investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with his campaign, headed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!" Mr Trump tweeted.

His angry order came amid building pressure from the year-old Russia meddling investigation, and as US media reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent a Britain-based American professor to speak separately with Trump campaign advisers in 2016.

Mr Trump and his supporters have cast the man as a mole possibly sent by the Obama administration to burrow into his campaign.