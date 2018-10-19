Trump denies covering for Saudis on journalist, says truth out soon

Turkish forensic police officers search for evidence as Saudi officials stand next to them at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied covering up for ally Saudi Arabia in the suspected murder of a critical journalist and said that he expects to learn the truth about Mr Jamal Khashoggi's fate within days.

Mr Trump's comments followed the publication in pro-government Turkish media of allegations purporting to confirm that Mr Khashoggi was not only murdered by Saudi agents in their consulate in Istanbul, but tortured and dismembered.

"No, not at all, I just want to find out what's happening," Mr Trump told reporters in the White House when asked if his cautious approach to the scandal amounts to a cover-up.

"I'm not giving cover at all."

The US president said he would get a "full report" from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his return from meetings with Saudi and Turkish leaders.

"We will probably know that by the end of the week," Mr Trump said.

The US president has been on the defensive ever since Mr Khashoggi - a US resident and Washington Post contributor critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman - vanished on October 2 after visiting the Istanbul consulate.

The Post published a column from Mr Khashoggi on Wednesday in which he wrote of the important role a free press could play in the Arab world - a piece the newspaper admitted appears to be his last.

According to latest reports, the Saudi journalist was assassinated by a squad linked to Prince Mohammed, a son of King Salman.

MODERN FACE

The controversy has blown a hole in Prince Mohammed's bid to promote himself as the modern face of Saudi Arabia and led to a spate of cancellations by titans of global finance and business at a major Riyadh investment conference next week.

But Mr Trump has downplayed any action against Saudi Arabia, which he has repeatedly praised as a major customer for the US weapons industry.

At one point, he suggested "rogue killers" could be to blame for Mr Khashoggi's disappearance. Earlier on Wednesday, he told Fox Business that the US relies on the kingdom to fight terrorism.

Mr Pompeo was also tight-lipped after meeting the Saudi leadership in Riyadh, telling journalists he did not want "to talk about any of the facts. They (Saudis) didn't want to either".

Adding to the picture of Saudi influence potentially weighing on American decision-making about Mr Khashoggi, US media reported that US$100 million (S$137m) for Washington's stabilisation efforts in Syria was deposited by the kingdom as Mr Pompeo arrived in Riyadh.

There was also new political pressure on Mr Trump with nine Democrat senators writing to express "significant concerns about conflicts of interest" between Mr Trump and Saudi Arabia concerning deals done through his real estate empire.