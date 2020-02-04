Trump draws scorn after placing Super Bowl winners in wrong state

NEW YORK : US President Donald Trump drew scorn on social media on Sunday after placing American football team Kansas City Chiefs in the wrong state following their Super Bowl victory.

Mr Trump said the Chiefs made Kansas proud, but they actually hail from neighbouring Missouri.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," he tweeted. "You represented the great state of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our country is proud of you."

He deleted the tweet and replaced it with one naming the correct state but reaction was swift.

"It is Missouri, you stone-cold idiot," responded former senator from the state, Ms Claire McCaskill.

Missouri Senator Lauren Arthur tweeted: "Wrong state. Best stay out of things you don't understand, like the heart of America."

The gaffe follows Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking a reporter last week to place Ukraine on a map.