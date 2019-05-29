Trump expects Japan’s military to reinforce US forces throughout Asia

TOKYOUS: President Donald Trump expects that Japan's military will reinforce US forces throughout Asia and elsewhere, he said yesterday, as the key US ally upgrades the ability of its forces to operate further from its shores.

Mr Trump's comments followed his inspection of Japan's largest warship, the Kaga, a helicopter carrier designed to carry submarine-hunting helicopters to distant waters.

The vessel, which will soon be upgraded to handle F-35B short take-off and vertical landing jets, sailed to India on a flag-flying mission last year, going through the contested South China Sea.

"With this extraordinary new equipment, the Kaga will help our nations defend against a range of complex threats in the region and far beyond," Mr Trump said in a speech on the ship's hangar deck.

The refit of the vessel and its sister ship, the Izumo, is expected to bolster US forces operating from Japan by providing a refuelling platform for US Marine F-35Bs.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who accompanied Mr Trump on the visit to the Kaga, has boosted defence spending since taking office in December 2012, stretching the pacifist Constitution to ease limits on troop activities abroad.

He also wants to revise the post-World War IICharter to recognise the existence of Japan's military.

The Kaga and the Izumo are the biggest aircraft carriers Japan has operated since its wartime defeat, but its Self Defence Forces designate them as destroyers, as constitutional curbs forbid possession of weapons that could be used to attack other countries.

Mr Trump is winding up a four-day state visit meant to underscore the US-Japan alliance but was shadowed by friction over Tokyo's big trade surplus with America.

On Monday, he told a news conference that Washington supported Japan's efforts to improve its defence capability and touted Tokyo's purchases of US military equipment.

STEALTH FIGHTERS

Japan last year unveiled a plan to buy 45 more F-35 stealth fighters, including some B variants, worth US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion), adding to the 42 jets it has already ordered.

Japan says it eventually wants to field a force of around 150 of the advanced fighter jets, as it tries to keep ahead of China's advances in military technology.