Trump: Expert’s caution on US reopening ‘unacceptable’

President Donald Trump (left) disagrees with Dr Anthony Fauci (right) on when to reopen the economy and schools.

WASHINGTONUS: President Donald Trump on Wednesday described as not acceptable a warning given by top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci this week about the dangers of reopening the economy and schools too quickly.

"To me, it's not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about Dr Fauci's warnings to senators on Tuesday about the risks of reopening the schools and economy too soon.

DEADLY

Dr Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also warned that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed more than 82,000 people in the US and brought the economy to its knees.

Mr Trump, in contrast, said on Wednesday the only thing that would be acceptable would be professors or teachers "over a certain age" not holding classes.

"They ought to take it easy for another few weeks," he added.

Mr Trump said in the interview: "We have to open our country. Now, we want to do it safely, but we also want to do it as quickly as possible. We can't keep going on like this. You are having bedlam already in the streets," he said.

The President, who previously made the strength of the economy central to his pitch for re-election in November, has encouraged states to reopen businesses and schools that were shuttered to halt the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease.

Dr Fauci, 79, a proponent of the lockdowns, has become a target for criticism from the American far right and online conspiracy theorists since he made statements about the outbreak that were at odds with Mr Trump's.

In April, Mr Trump, 73, retweeted a call to fire Dr Fauci, after the doctor said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner, spurring speculation his days in the administration could be numbered.

"Anthony is a good person, a very good person, I have disagreed with him," Mr Trump said in an interview earlier on Wednesday with Fox Business Network's Mornings With Maria, repeating his refrain that the country must reopen.